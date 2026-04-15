O.B. Recognizes C.A.K.E. Day With Proclamation

Orange Beach proclaimed Saturday, May 9 as C.A.K.E. Day (Coastal Alabama Kid Entrepreneurs Day) in recognition of the the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber sponsored 3rd Annual Kid Entrepreneurs Day scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. throughout South Baldwin County on May 9. (Info: mygulfcoastchamber.com.) Chamber President Greg Alexander was on hand to accept the proclamation. Through guidance of the Chamber and local businesses, area students have gone through workshops on how to successfully start & operate their very own business. On May 9, they will take the skills they’ve learned and put them to the real-world test, as they open their businesses to the general public. Orange Beach City Council encouraged residents to participate and have a role in buying student-made products on that day. “C.A.K.E. Day exists to infuse today’s youth with the spirit of enterprise, teaching the basic business and entrepreneurial skills necessary to become successful, contributing members of their communities. The core philosophy of “Spend, Save, and Share” is implemented by teaching children how to start, own and operate a business, learn goal-setting, develop a business plan, establish a budget, seek investors, provide customer service, and give back to the community,’’ the proclamation stated.