O.B. recognizes its top educators for “best in state’’ accomplishments

The Orange Beach Board of Education, the Board reently recognized outstanding educators across its school system for their exceptional contributions to student achievement by awarding $79,700 in incentives in recognition of these accomplishments. Celebrated were educators whose students ranked among the top five

statewide in ACAP proficiency, helping the city’s students achieve some of the highest scores in Alabama on one of the state’s most rigorous academic assessments. The following educators were recognized: 1st Place Statewide: Janna Bradford & Nikki Walker, Fourth Grade Math; Nikki Walker, Fourth Grade Science; Kristen Rayborn & Caitlin Lawrence, Fifth Grade Math; Brooke Neal, Eighth Grade Science. 2nd Place Statewide: Kelly Dorsett & Lindsay Hanes, Fourth Grade ELA; Kimberly Waldrop, Sixth Grade ELA; Lora Haghighi & Robert Moorer, Sixth Grade Math. 3rd Place Statewide: Tiffany Hampton & Lander Murphy, Third Grade ELA; Liz Dore & Callie Morgan, Fifth Grade ELA.

During the 2025-2026 school year, Orange Beach Middle and High School students completed 515 Advanced Placement (AP) exams, with 64% earning a qualifying score of 3 or higher. These results reflect Orange Beach students’ academic dedication and the commitment of the teachers who prepare them for college-level coursework and exams.

The AP educators recognized include: Biology: Chesley Sullivan; Calculus & Pre-Calculus: Drew Castillow; Chemistry & Environmental Science: Morgan Soutullo; English Composition: Kim McBee; Macroeconomics & Government: Ben Slaton; Seminar: Jodi Perkins; Spanish: Rhonda Prater; Statistics: Lawrence Cochran; U.S. History: Austin Bragg.

The Board concluded the evening by recognizing Orange Beach Elementary for ranking fourth among all elementary schools in Alabama. In recognition of this accomplishment, every OBES employee will receive a $350 incentive.

“Tonight is a reflection of what can happen when you have exceptional teachers, dedicated students, and a Board that is willing to invest in both,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes. “I am incredibly grateful to our Board for recognizing and rewarding the hard work of our educators, and I am even more grateful to the teachers who show up every day committed to helping our students reach their full potential. These accomplishments belong to our entire school community, and we are proud to celebrate them together.”