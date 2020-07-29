O.B. Recreation Center temporarily closed after positive staff tests

The Orange Beach Recreation Center has been closed until further notice due to three staff members testing positive for COVID-19. The City’s Expect Excellence and Camp Sunshine programs will also be temporarily shut down. The 24-hour access fitness center is beding sanitized daily and remains accessible with a current membership. The Aquatics Center also remains open.

When the Rec Center re-opens, summer hours will resume – Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is not allowing day passes, guest passes or non-resident memberships at this time. For the most current info, visit the Rec Center’s facebook page or contact director Jonathan Langston at jlangston@orangebeachal.gov or 251-269-4596.

Camp Sunshine, Expect Excellence and Recreation Center staff were all tested, and the Rec Center and its programs will re-open when all of the test results and city officials feel that it is safe to open.

The safety of the children, families, citizens and City employees is the utmost concern of Orange Beach City Council and Administration. And parents will be contacted when the Summer Camp programs and the Recreation Center are ready to re-open safely