O.B.’s Kathy Smith is a Home Town Hero

Lower Alabama Parrothead Club member Kathy Smith of Orange Beach has been named a Home Town Hero by the Lone Palm Foundation, a non-profit created to help empower entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams.

Smith is founder of Bras Across the CAUSEway and Skippin & Sippin, two fundraising 5K running/walking events that raise money to provide assistance directly to local breast cancer patients to cover expenses for gas, groceries, copays, uncovered medical bills, rent, utilities and other expenses during recovery.

The LAPC award stated:

“Kathy pours her heart into everything she does – helping local breast cancer patients, rescuing animals, supporting community causes, and giving back in every way imaginable. Her compassion, dedication, and selfless spirit truly embody what it means to be a givebacker.

“Because of her vision, her leadership, and her unwavering belief in what we do, countless lives have been touched, supported, and reminded they’re not alone.’’

Parrot Heads in Paradise, which presents the annual Meeting of The Minds Jimmy Buffett celebration in Gulf Shores each October, made a $2,000 donation to support local breast cancer patients at its most recent phlocking.

The local Parrothead Club next meets on Jan. 10 at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores at 11:15. Besides having lots of un, the group volunteers at numerous fundraisers throughout the year. Club Info: laparrotheadclub@gmail.com or laparrotheads.org.