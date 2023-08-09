O.B.’s own Andy Andrews speaks on August.15 at Lodge at GSP

New York Times bestselling author and Orange Beach resident Andy Andrews will speak at the Lodge in Gulf Shores on Aug. 15. The pre-event social begins at 5:30 p.m. Andrews has a well earned reputation for “helping audiences notice “the little things that can make a big difference in their lives.’’

He broadcasts his live show and podcast twice a week from his Wisdom Harbour Studios and General Store at The Wharf (4751 Main St.) in Orange Beach. The public is invited to watch the broadcast and brouse around the store which features memorabilia from the Andy Griffith show, WWII and various sports.

The studio and market are open Mon – Fri. from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. Andrews records The Blue Plate Special show on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:15 p.m., unless he is out of town speaking. Call 251.981.5005 to confirm that he’ll be in studio.

Hailed as “someone who has quietly become one of the most influential people in America,” Andrews’ books The Noticer and The Traveler’s Gift were featured selections of ABC’s Good Morning America and have been translated into more than 40 languages. He has spoken at the request of four different United States presidents, worked extensively with the Department of Defense, and regularly addresses the world’s largest corporations.

Arguably, there is no single person on the planet better at weaving subtle yet life-changing lessons into riveting tales of adventure and intrigue—both on paper and on stage.