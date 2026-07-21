O.B.’s own Andy Andrews welcomes special guests to his local podcast

The Sound will join best selling author on July 27 at his Wharf studio

The public is invited to watch The Sound record live with Andy Andrews in studio for an episode of Andrews’ national podcast, The Professional Noticer, on Monday, July 27 from 8-10 a.m. at The Wharf (4751 Main St., Unit F203) in Orange Beach.

The concert will be followed by a meet ‘n greet with the Nashville Christian country trio, which includes brothers Levi and Jacob Mills and their dad, Rob. Come early to secure a seat and listen in as the conversation and music come to life.

The Sound has won a Dove Award for Country Album of the Year. And faith is part of their lives. They often travel to sing at churches and religious events.

An Orange Beach resident since before the city was incorporated, Andrews will also sign his multiple New York Times best selling books and meet fans after the podcast. Bring your own copies or pick up something new in the store for him to sign.

Hailed by the New York Times as “someone who has quietly become one of the most influential people in America,” Andrews is internationally known as both a speaker and author.

And it all started right here on Pleasure Island.

In his New York Times best-seller, The Noticer, he wrote that he first arrived in Gulf Shores around 1979. He moved here after he lost his mother to cancer and his father in a car accident over a short period when he was 19 years old.

Following a series of bad financial decisions, the Birmingham native became homeless. He worked odd jobs and slept under the Gulf State Park Pier for a time.

As he later detailed these life-changing experiences in his best-selling book, The Noticer, he was facing his life’s crossroad.

“I took a bad situation and made it much worse,” he said.

At that point, Andy asked the question that sparked an answer that would ultimately affect millions of people: Is life just a lottery ticket, or are there choices one can make to direct their future?

To find the answer, he went to the library. Over time, he read more than 200 biographies of great men and women – from George Washington Carver to Anne Frank – and discovered one common thread that existed between all of them: They had each made a handful of decisions at critical junctures in their lives that ultimately determined their success. Life was not a lottery ticket. They had chosen their own fate.

The “Seven Decisions” (as he calls them) became the engines Andy used to carry his life in a dramatically different direction.

Eventually, they became the outline for The Traveler’s Gift: Seven Decisions That Determine Personal Success, which was featured on ABC’s Good Morning America as a book-of-the-month selection and remained on the New York Times bestseller list for more than four months. This stunning story of one man’s time-traveling search for meaning and fulfillment has since been translated into over 40 languages and his 25 subsequent books have sold more than 20 million copies.

His books – including How Do You Kill 11 Million People?, The Butterfly Effect and The Little Things – have continued to earn Andy praise for his ability to weave subtle yet life-changing lessons into riveting tales of adventure and intrigue.

His business book, The Bottom of the Pool, was named by Forbes as “one of the seven books every entrepreneur should read” and Book Authority named The Little Things “the best work-life balance book of all time.”

For eight years, Andy was the advisor to the US Special Operations Command, and he has spoken at the request of four differnt U.S. presidents. For more info about the Pleasure Island icon, visit AndyAndrews.com.