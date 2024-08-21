O.B.’s Roy Watson earns kickboxing win in Pascagoula

By Fran Thompson

Roy Watson, a recent Orange Beach High School graduate, was already a respected local skateboarder before he embarked on his new passion, kick boxing. Also a surfing instructor at Tambo’s Surf Shack at Pelican Place in Gulf Shores, Watson, who recently beat Malik Jackson in Pascagoula to improve his record to 3-0-1, just wanted to learn how to fight when he first started training at New Rising MMA and Mazu Maui Thai with coach/trainers Scott Thomas and Justin Howard (pictured w. Watson).

“His dedication to his craft and his work effort are things every coach dreams of,’’ said Howard about his up-and-coming student.

“I never expected to compete when I walked into the gym for the first time. I just wanted to try it – to learn how to fight. I guess I was just getting out some anger. But I fell in love with it,’’ Watson said.

“I skateboarded for a long time and was really into it. But I was never really into any team sports,’’ he added. “After the first week of going into the gym and getting beat up a little bit, I felt like this is something I might be pretty good at, if I worked at it.’’

Watson has been working out three times a day beginning at 5 a.m. and including cross training at The Fitness Factory, for about a year. He said his two coaches are the best.

“I don’t think I could do what I do today in just being happy without those guys. They are super supportive and really good at teaching,’’ he said. “Now, I want to be the best.’’

Watson has a knockout among his wins in three round bouts, and he came back later to beat the opponent who he fought to a no decision in his debut.

“In skateboarding, we say that concrete is undefeated, and I ate !@#$ on concrete for five years. So a punch does not hurt that bad,’’ Watson said. “And nothing I’ve done can match the adrenaline of knocking somebody out. There is no other feeling like it.’’

Watson’s next three round bout is Oct. 5 in Biloxi. He does have a goal of turning pro. But he plans to keep fighting regardless of that happening.

“It was out of pure luck that I got involved in this. But I’ve met a lot of new people and it has been good for growing my social circle a bit,’’ he said. “I’m going to keep fighting until they make me stop. I love it. There is no other feeling like it.’’ it.I’m going to keep going as long as I can.’’