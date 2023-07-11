O.B. School System will not have to pay additional $4.6 million to State

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon had every right to gloat during a June 27 press conference announcing that Orange Beach City Schools will not only not have to pay $4.6 million to the Alabama State Department of Education Foundation Program, but it will be free of any future financial obligation to fund the program other than with the ad valorem taxes it already collects.

In a letter to Orange Beach City Schools’ Superintendent Randy Wilkes five days earlier, State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey stated exactly that: Orange Beach will not have to contribute to the Board of Education Foundation program now or in the future.

“First, let me tell you I told you so,” Mayor Kennon said during the press conference in the library at Orange Beach Middle School.

“It’s been a tedious, long journey working through a difficult and complicated system. Something that has never happened before and will probably never happen again,” Kennon added.

The letter from Mackey specificly stated that the Orange Beach Board of Education does not owe any money to the State of Alabama in any form as a foundation match, and there will be no future financial request of the Orange Beach Board of Education relative to the program.

Orange Beach, thanks primarily to its condo row and numerous high-end waterfront acreage, has always been perfectly set up to fund its own school system through a small additional ad Velorum tax. That still will be a viable option going forward, but the city instead increased its bed tax three percent for short term hotel, condo and FRBO rentals (same as Gulf Shores) to pay for its schools.

Alabama school systems are required to commit 10-mill match in local property tax to the foundation program, which relies on property values and school system enrollment numbers to determine eventual per student payouts.

Using that formula, it was determined that Orange Beach schools would owe $4.6 million to the state.

The obvious solution was for Orange Beach City Schools to opt out of the program, which they did in June of 2022. The Al. Dept. of Education responded that it was too late to opt out for 2023, as Orange Beach’s 10-mill match had already been committed.

Rather than continue litigating the matter, the state relented in a June 23 letter to Superintendent Wilkes.

“Now that the FY (fiscal year) 2023 Supplemental Appropriation and the FY 2024 Annual Appropriation Bills have both been finalized and signed by Governor Kay Ivey, I am pleased to inform you that Orange Beach City School System will not owe any money to the state in any form as a match for the Foundation Program in either of these budget years as previously calculated,’’ the letter stated.

“Moreover, in preparing the FY 2024 budget, the Legislative Fiscal Office made a programmatic change, which we expect to be utilized in future budget cycles to correct any over or underpayment issues related to this matter in successive years.’’

The program’s purpose is to make sure students in school districts with large enrollments and small property tax income are not at a financial disadvantage. The state determines how much money per student it will allow for each student. And subtracts 10 mills of property tax from the total.

“Because, as stated in your letter, the required match exceeds the total Foundation Program allocation earned by OBCS and in order to keep the Foundation Program funding balance for statewide school funding solvent, OBCS will need to remit $4,679,674 to the state,” Mackey stated in June of 2022.

Superintendent Wilkes said the positive conclusion will allow Orange Beach City Schools to continue its focus on providing a safe learning environment, reduce student/teacher ratios, develop student citizenship standards and construct even more state-of-the-art facilities.

The City recently announced plans for major upgrades at the school that will eventually include a new on-campus stadium for track, football and soccer, a competition gymnasium, multipurpose pavilion and multisport field house. The facilities will also be used as part of Orange Beach Tourism’s sports tourism arm.

Mayor Kennon has been at the center of the dilemma since the beginning and he and other officials repeatedly said they couldn’t comment on the funding discrepancy while talks with state officials were ongoing.

It led to accusations of backroom dealings and not being forthright about the negotiations with citizens.

“It means a lot in a way because to be vindicated from those who question our transparency and honesty,” Kennon said. “My cellphone is 251-747-8282 if you’d like to call and apologize. Hopefully, this is no longer over our heads and we can move forward.”

Orange Beach is the only school system in the state to be upside down in the foundation program. School systems receive a certain amount of funding based on the number of students and other factors. The state calculates how much money the system will receive based on those factors then deducts the equivalent of 10-mills of property taxes from that amount and the system gets what’s left over.

Orange Beach qualified for about $7 million but with the high property values in the resort town 10 mills adds up to $11.7 million and Mackey asked the school board to pay the state the difference to meet the 10-mill match obligation.

Wilkes’ and other city officials in attendance were noticeably relieved this major funding problem as been resolved.

“I think we’ll look back in 10 years and say this was a remarkable day in the history of Orange Beach,” Wilkes said.