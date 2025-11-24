O.B. Schools earn 2nd highest report card in Alabama

Rankings included 149 traditional and charter school systems

Orange Beach City Schools has earned the second-highest report card score among all 149 traditional and charter school systems in the State of Alabama, an extraordinary achievement accomplished in just three years since the district’s formation on July 1, 2022.

This accomplishment places OBCS ahead of numerous long-established, high-performing districts across the state – systems with decades of history, resources, and development behind them. The ranking reinforces O.B’s philosophy that a clear vision, steady leadership, and unified community support can accelerate excellence in a remarkably short time.

“This success belongs to our students, whose dedication sets a new standard; our teachers and staff, whose daily commitment drives performance; our administrators, who lead with focus and purpose; our Board of Education, whose governance supports achievement; and our parents and community, who remain strong partners in education,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes. “This is truly a shared accomplishment for the entire Orange Beach community.”

This ranking is far more than a number,” Wilkes added. “It is a reflection of the incredible promise of our students and the collective efforts of every individual who serves them.”

Orange Beach City Schools remains forward-focused. The district’s priorities continue to be strong attendance, ensuring students are present and fully engaged each day, and continued growth in academic proficiency, with students working toward mastery in every subject and at every grade level.

“We celebrate this success, but we are not slowing down,” Wilkes said. “Daily attendance and academic proficiency remain at the heart of our mission. Excellence is achieved – and sustained – one day at a time.”