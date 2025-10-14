O.B. Schools earn Best in Baldwin nod

Orange Beach City Schools has been nationally recognized as the Best School District in Baldwin County by Niche, the nation’s leading platform for researching colleges and schools.

Also, Orange Beach Elementary was named the Best Elementary School in Baldwin County, while Orange Beach Middle & High School was named the 2nd Best High School in Baldwin County.

Factors analyzed by Niche included academic achievement, extracurricular opportunities, and data from the U.S. Dept. of Education.

“We are honored, and we will continue to provide exceptional opportunities in academics, arts, and athletics that prepare every student for success,’’ said Superintendent Randy Wilkes.