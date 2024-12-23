O.B. Schools Recognized for School Safety

Orange Beach Middle High School has been named the Alabama Attorney General’s Safe Schools Award recipient, and Orange Beach Elementary School has earned the prestigious Silver Model of Enhanced School Safety Award. These honors reflect the district’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe and secure learning environment for all students. The Safe Schools Initiative evaluates emergency preparedness, collaboration with local agencies, training initiatives, and the integration

of advanced safety technology. Schools achieving recognition have demonstrated exceptional efforts in these areas, showcasing their dedication to safeguarding students and staff. “Safety is a shared priority, and these recognitions affirm our commitment to protecting our students and providing them with a secure environment to learn and thrive,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes. Pictured: Josh Vandiver, School Resource Officers at OBMHS.