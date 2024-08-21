A Orange Beach Schools Sea, Sand, and Stars education project was one of 25 projects in Coastal Alabama recently awarded grants supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA). The grants are earmarked for environmental education and outreach, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, water quality improvements and recreational access improvements. Sea, Sand & Stars will receive $979,864 of the approximately $30 million that Governor Kay Ivey recently announced.

The Sea, Sand, and Stars grant will ge used to revitalize the environmental learning center at Orange Beach Elementary School. The funding will enable the creation of nine dynamic exhibits, each telling the unique story of Orange Beach, from its vibrant marine life to its rich history and ongoing sustainability efforts. Existing features, including the beloved 5,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, interactive touch tank, planetarium, and expansive 900-foot boardwalk, will also be renovated to enhance the educational experience for students and visitors.

The revitalized center will align seamlessly with Orange Beach Elementary’s curriculum, offering enriched learning opportunities that deepen students’ understanding of life sciences and foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Beyond the classroom, the center will serve as an invaluable resource for the broader community, providing insights into local conservation initiatives and the importance of preserving our coastal environment.

Construction will begin immediately, with a tentative completion date to be announced soon. Once completed, the center will reopen its doors to the public, inviting everyone to explore and engage with the wonders of Orange Beach.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 established a revenue-sharing model for oil and gas-producing Gulf states, ensuring that Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas benefit from offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Today was a tremendous day for Orange Beach City Schools as we invest in the future of our coastal community,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes. “The revitalization is a great use of GOMESA funding and will help us protect and educate our precious natural resources while inspiring the next generation.”

“Teaching future generations about the importance of protecting Alabama the Beautiful and all her natural habitats, wildlife and fish is critical. Several of these projects will make improvements at museums, education facilities, aquariums and along the waterfron” said Governor Ivey.

Other Baldwin County grant recipients: Loxley Municipal Park Wetlands Acquisition Project, $650,000; Fairhope Flying Creek Nature Preserve Phase II,$1,328,400; Summerdale Miracle League Ballfields, $1,538,000; Meaher State Park Headquarters Camp Store Project, $1,100,000; Town of Perdido Beach Comprehensive Drainage Improvements, $307,670; Daphne Sewer Lift Station Permanent Bypass Pumps Priority 1 & 2, $944,500; Spanish Fort Honor Park, $3,000,000; USA Lower Alabama Beach Education Facility, $250,000.