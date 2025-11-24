O.B. Schools State Report Card By The Numbers

Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) has earned a 98 on Alabama’s 2025 State Report Card, placing the system among the state’s elite. Earlier this fall, state assessment data revealed that Orange Beach students led Alabama in 4th and 8th-grade science proficiency, ranked second in mathematics, and fourth in English Language Arts, achievements that highlight the district’s continued upward trajectory in academic excellence. Orange Beach Middle & High School has also demonstrated a dramatic improvement in chronic absenteeism, reducing it from 27% to less than 12% over a two-year period, while Orange Beach Elementary School decreased its rate from 9% to 4% during the same period. The system’s long-term goal is to eliminate student chronic absenteeism entirely. Superintendent Randy Wilkes credited the district’s success to the people who make learning possible every day.

OBES improved its report card score to a (pictured) 99, up two points from last year’s 97. The school now sits just twelve one-hundredths of a point from a perfect 100. OBMHS also improved to a 95, up from last year’s 94, while earning 100% of possible points in graduation rate.

“It all begins with a great teacher in every classroom and students who come to school ready to learn, grow, and achieve,” Wilkes said. “Our teachers set high expectations, our students rise to meet them, and our community stands firmly behind both. Together, we’re building something truly special here in Orange Beach.”