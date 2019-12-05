O.B. Schools to present Best Christmas Pageant Ever Dec. 20-21

The inaugural 2019-20 theatre season for Orange Beach Conservatory of Fine Arts, which is the fine arts department of Orange Beach Middle and High School, will feature three performances of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever on Dec. 20-21 at the Orange Beach Community Center.

What happens when the worst kids in the world take over the church Christmas pageant? Don’t miss a hilarious performance of Barbara Robinson’s classic novel. Be ready to laugh!

Show times are 7 p.m on Friday, Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. There are also Benefactor and Patron Subscriptions, which will financially support the new theatre program.

Other scheduled performances include The Last Mile, Jan. 24-26, and Peter and the Starcatcher, March 27-29. Find more information and purchase tickets at obtheatre.com.