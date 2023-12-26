O.B. Students Shine At Trumbauer Competition

The Orange Beach City Schools Theatre Department, under the exceptional leadership of director Grace Stanton, earned accolades that reflect their dedication to the performing arts at the highly competitive Trumbauer 2023 State Competition. In a field of 114 schools and with 2,000 talented students, four remarkable Orange Beach students (pictured above) soared to the top, securing prestigious placements: 1st Place Duet Musical: Luiza Salazar and Elizabeth Rayfield; 2nd Place Solo Musical: Kenlee Leighton; 2nd Place Solo Acting: Ro Barnett. But the success doesn’t stop there! A total of 16 performances received the highest honor possible, the Superior rating. This remarkable feat underscores the level of excellence upheld by the Orange Beach City School’s Theatre Department. The list of students who received Superiors includes: Sam Nelson, Mark Kalinauskas, Lilly Logan, Lilly Fagan, Kenlee Leighton, Lexi Rice, Faith Craig (x3), Mason Steiner, Blake Sterling, Luiza Salazar (x2), Emerson Gehrman, Elizabeth Rayfield and Ro Barnett. “Our theatre students showcased a level of dedication and talent over the weekend, and I could not be more proud of the acknowledgment they received,’’ said Stanton. “We are building an exceptional program that our community should be very proud of