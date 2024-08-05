O.B. students to perform with Foreigner Aug. 16 at Wharf

The “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour” featuring choir students from Orange Beach Middle School, Styx, Foreigner and John Waite is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on August 16 beginning at 6:45 p.m. Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will play Aug. 17 at The Wharf Amphitheater beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the shows start at $20.50 plus fees and are available at Ticketmaster or The Wharf Amphitheater.

Fifteen students from Orange Beach Middle/High School have been chosen to perform live on stage with Foreigner at the concert. The choir and the band will perform “I Want to Know What Love Is” and the school theater dept. will receive a $500 for the performance.

“We’ve been having most high school choirs sing with the band at every North American show the past 17 years,’’ said Foreigner publicist John Lappen. “The band enjoys doing it as it gives the kids a chance to sing onstage in front of very large audiences and it brings attention to helping to keep the arts alive in our schools nationwide as when schools implement budget cuts, the cuts always seem to involve their arts curriculum first and foremost.’’

“We are immensely proud of our students,” added OBMS Principal Chris Shaw. “This opportunity is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. We are excited to see them shine on stage and are grateful for the support of Foreigner in providing this unforgettable experience.”

The Gulf Shores High School choir performed with Foreigner at The Wharf Amphitheater in 2014, and Davidson High School students played with the band at their Mobile Saenger show this past May.

Waite’s hits include “Change” & “Missing You” and he will also play cuts from his time in The Babys and Bad English. He has been closing out his opening act with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

Guitarists Tommy Shaw and James Young will lead Styx on stage to play its opener, “The Grand Illusion.” The set will also include “Lady,” “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” and “Come Sail Away.” They have been closing out shows with “Mr. Roboto” and “Renegade.“

The headliners are expected to start their set with “Double Vision,” “Head Games” and “Cold as Ice.” A 2024 inductee into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner will, of course, also play “Waiting for a Girl Like You,’’ “Dirty White Boy,’’ “Feels Like The First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “Juke Box Hero” from their incredible catalog.

