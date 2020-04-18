O.B. to move fire station location from Wharf to Powerline

Orange Beach City Council voted to start the condemnation process to declare eminent domain on property owned by Georgine Conner on Powerline road to relocate the current Station 5 housed in The Wharf’s old sales office at the entrance to the retail and entertainment complex. The land acquisition would include a nearly half-mile strip that is 220 feet wide along the roadway to put in a public road utility infrastructure. A 380-foot by 400-foot parcel at the southeast corner of Powerline Road and Canal Road would be for building the fire station.