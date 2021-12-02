O.B. to require permits for all golf carts

The Orange Beach City Council approved an ordinance that will require golf cart operators in Orange Beach to have a permit issued by the police department, and pass an inspection covering state law requirements of having carts equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and a windshield (see the ordinance for more details). A rearview mirror and liability insurance will also be required for each cart. No permit will be issued for any cart that fails inspection.

The ordinance will go into effect on March 1, 2022. Inspections and permitting are expected to be conducted by the Orange Beach Police Department starting in January. Details on those inspections, which will be held in neighborhoods, will be shared later this month.

Permits will be valid for three years, and must be affixed to the vart. There will be a $75 fee for the inspection. Each permitted cart will need to have the assigned permit number displayed on each side. The cart operator must have a valid driver’s license issued by a state or other governmental authority.

Carts can be operated on designated cart streets or multi-use cart paths. The headlights on the cart shall be illuminated at all times when it is in operation regardless of the time of operation and shall not be illuminated above 36 inches. Operators must adhere to all state and municipal laws applicable to motor vehicles, including all laws concerning the operation of a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.