O.B. Town Hall Feb. 22 at Performing Arts Center

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invite the public to a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, February 22 at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. The Town Hall will begin immediately following the 5 p.m. City Council meeting, which will also be held at the Performing Arts Center.

Mayor Kennon will give a presentation and then the floor will be open for any and all questions and comments. Topics will include transportation, public safety improvements, quality of life investments, schools and any pressing issues from citizens.

The Town Hall will also be streamed live at facebook. com/orangebeach. The Performing Arts Center is at 23908 Canal Road on the campus of Orange Beach Middle/High School.

The Feb. 15 scheduled City Council meeting will be held on February 22.)