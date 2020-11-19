O.B. Tree Lighting Dec. 1 at The Wharf

The annual City of Orange Beach Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday, December 1 at The Wharf at 5:30 p.m. The evening will feature performers singing Christmas carols and will end with a tree lighting. Due to the state’s Covid guidelines, there will be some changes to the program to allow for more social-distancing space. The latest information will be posted on the city’s website. The tree-lighting ceremony will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.