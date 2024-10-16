O.B. Waterfront Park Fall Back Time Bash Nov. 3

The Orange Beach Parks & Recreation Department will host a Fall Back Time Bash on Sunday, November 3 from 3-6 p.m. at Waterfront Park on Wolf Bay. The event marks the first day with Daylight Savings with many fun activities. Test your luck with Bingo by the Bay at 3 p.m., enjoy the movie Back to the Future at 4 p.m. and bounce into fun with some inflatables from 3-6 p.m. For more info, call , 251-981-6783.