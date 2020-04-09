

O.B. wildlife calendar photo contest deadline is May 4

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center is hosting a Calendar Photo Contest. The contest is open to amateur photographers only, and photographs must be of local and native wildlife. All entries must be in .JPEG format. No more than five entries per person will be accepted. Save and submit photos tagged as last name – subject of photo – entry number. All entries are due by May 4 and should be submitted to Melissa Vinson, Coastal Programs Coordinator, at mvinson@orangebeachal.gov.