O.B. Wildlife Center Releases Bobcat Kittens

After providing seven months of care, rehabilitation, and growth, the Orange Beach Wildlife Center was thrilled to recently release two bobcat kittens back into their natural habitat. “We could not have done this without our wonderful bobcat mothers, aka interns, who worked tirelessly in our busy season to raise these babies, including wearing a full fur suit during the summer to bottle feed them,’’ OBWC posted on Facebook.