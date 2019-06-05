O.B. Wildlife Center soliciting nature pics for use in its 2020 calendar

The Orange Beach Wildlife Calendars is accepting photo in jpeg for for conideration in its 2020 calendar. The entry deadline is June 20 and photos must be of local wildlife. Email sumbissions to mvinson@orangebachal.gov. No more than five entries per person.

All proceeds from the calendar, which sells for $20, benefit the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and aids in furthering their mission of the protection and preservation of wildlife through management, rescue, rehabilitation and education.