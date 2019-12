O.B. Winter Wonderland Dec. 20 at Sportsplex

The annual Orange Beach Winter Wonderland event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at the trailhead at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The free event includes snow, sledding, hot chocolate, cookies and other Santa-filled fun. It is hosted by the Backcountry Trail Foundation and the Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department.