O.B. youth clay shoot Dec. 19 at Alligator Alley

The rescheduled Orange Beach Youth Dove Hunt will now be held in conjunction with the annual clay shoot on Saturday, December 19 at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. Only children will shoot. There will be one adult, one child and one gun per station. Events are open to children 8 to 15.

Arrive at 10:30 a.m. and bring eye and ear protection. A potluck lunch will start at 11 a.m. and the clay shoot and dove hunt will follow. Entree and drinks will be provided. Participants are asked to bring a side or dessert. Alligator Alley is at 19950 County Road 71. For registration and information, call Chris Litton at 251-980-5946.