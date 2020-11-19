O.B. youth dove hunt & clay shoot is Dec. 19

The rescheduled Orange Beach Youth Dove Hunt will now be held in conjunction with the annual clay shoot on Saturday, December 19 at Alligator Alley in Summerdale.

The events are open to children ages 8 to 15. Only children will shoot. There will be one adult, one child and one gun per station. No automatic shotguns for kids under 12.

Participants are asked to arrive at 10:30 a.m. and to bring eye and ear protection. A potluck lunch will start at 11 a.m. and the clay shoot and dove hunt will follow lunch. Entree and drinks will be provided. Participants are asked to bring a side or dessert. Alligator Alley is at 19950 County Road 71.

For registration and information, call Chris Litton at 251-980-5946.