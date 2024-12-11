OB Lifeguard Of Year

Beach Safety Division Chief Brett Lesinger (above) recently presented the city’s Lifeguard of the Year award to Samuel Pelt

“Sam exemplifies everything we stand for at Orange Beach Surf Rescue,” said Lesinger. “He’s got an outstanding sense of duty, combined with a natural ability to train and inspire others. His commitment to keeping our community safe is unmatched.”

Pelt is also part of OBSR’s educational outreach that provides beach goers info about potential hazards like rip currents and marine life.

“This is an honor that I share with every member of the team. We are all out there to make sure everyone stays safe and has a great day at the beach. I couldn’t do it without them,” Pelt said.