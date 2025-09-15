OBFD Auxiliary hosts Oct. 18 yard sale

The Orange Beach Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will host its Big Community Yard and Craft Sale to support its Christmas for Orange Beach Boys and Girls program on Saturday, October 18 at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Rd., from 7 a.m. ‘til noon. Vendor booths will be set up inside the community center, ensuring a comfortable shopping experience regardless of the weather.

Spaces are available to rent for $30 each. To reserve a booth or receive more details, residents can contact Linda Tucker at 251-747-5767 or email her at lwhippersnapper@aol.com or call 251-747-1344.