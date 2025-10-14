OBFD Auxiliary inside yard sale Oct. 18 at Community Center

By Jeanne Fitzgibbons

The Orange Beach Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is planning a ‘Big’ Community Yard & Craft Sale to benefit their annual Christmas for Orange Beach Boys & Girls program on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Orange Beach Community Center, located at 27235 Canal Rd. Doors open promptly at 7 a.m. and the event runs until noon. All vendor spaces are inside so it doesn’t matter what the weather is doing outside.

“We’re so excited to bring this event back for our community. For years a similar event was held to raise funds for various charities and we are using those events as our model,’’ said event coordinator Linda Tucker. “Shoppers will have an opportunity to visit more than 25 individual yard sales, so the variety should be awesome. If you like yard sales, this is one you don’t want to miss!”

Spaces are available for rent at $30. To reserve a space, call 251-747-5767 or email lwhippersnapper@aol.com. Spaces are rented to individual sellers, ensuring that a wide variety of items are available. Breakfast and coffee will be available.

You can be a part of the event by donating items to sell. Deliver items to the Orange Beach Community Center on Friday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. We prefer to not take adult clothing items or shoes, but children’s clothing and most all other items will be accepted.

The OBFDLA makes it their mission to insure that no child in Orange Beach goes without at Christmas. For more info, contact Tucker at 251-747-5767 or reservation coordinator Jeanne Fitzgibbons at 251-747-1344.