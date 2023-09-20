OBFD Chief Mike Kimmerling Retiring

Orange Beach Fire Dept. Chief Mike Kimmerling was recognized by Cithy Council with a certificate of recognition during a recent city council meeting. “The city is stronger and safer thanks to Chief K,’’ said OB Mayor Tony Kennon. Deputy Chief Jeff Smith, pictured below, was approved by the council to serve as Interim Fire Chief, effective Sept. 19. The chief was hired for the job in December of 2019 and he previously served in the Bloomington Fire Department for 27 years, serving his last five years as fire chief. During his four years in the position he helped OB lower its ISO rating, was instrumental in establishing the city’s transport EMS service, increased staffing, implemented a salary scale, contracted with Ono Island to establish a new station, improved the level of professionalism within the department and earned the respect of his peers across the state, according to City Council. Kimmerling also started the process for a statewide mutual aid agreement that will bring fire and emergency medical assistance to Orange Beach after a disaster. Pictured: Councilman Jerry Johnson, Mayor Tonny Kennon, Chief Kimmerling and his wife Beth, Councilwoman Annette Mitchell.