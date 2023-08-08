OBFD HeartSaver classes first Tues. of each month

The Orange Beach Fire Department hosts HeartSaver CPR/AED classes on the first Tuesday of each month from 6-9 p.m. at the Fire Administration building at 25855 John M Snook Drive. The course is designed for anyone with little or no medical training who needs first aid and/or CPR training and a course completion card for a job or other regulatory licensing requirements. Sign up for a course today on the Fire Department’s Community Outreach page on the City Website under “CPR & First Aid.