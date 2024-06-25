OBFR adds life jacket loaner station at Alabama Point East

New or gently used life jackets can be donated for use

Orange Beach Fire Rescue– through a grant from boating safety nonprofit, the Sea Tow Foundation – has announced the opening of a new Life Jacket Loaner Station, which will be available to residents and visitors of Orange Beach starting this month. Located at Alabama Point East, the station will hold life jackets that may be borrowed and used, free of charge. Available in sizes ranging from infant to Adult XL, these life jackets should be worn by all swimmers, boaters and water users to prevent drowning and keep everyone safe on the water.

“We’re excited to work with the Sea Tow Foundation to bring this Life Jacket Loaner Station to our community,” said Fire Chief Jeff Smith. “This will help ensure residents and tourists of all

ages have properly fitting life jackets, which will go a long way toward keeping people safe while they’re out enjoying the beautiful Gulf waters.”

“The opening of this new Life Jacket Loaner Station in Orange Beach will save lives, and we are proud to partner with Orange Beach Fire Rescue to increase public access to life jackets,” said Gail R. Kulp, the Sea Tow Foundation’s Executive Director.

“With such a strong boating culture, we know that these life jackets will keep people safe on the water for years to come, ensuring fun and lasting memories,’’ she said.

“If you would be interested in helping this community project, we are looking for donations of new and/or gently used life jackets. If you have any questions or concerns regarding donations or the program, please email ajacques@orangebeachal.gov.’’

Donations will be accepted at the Orange Beach Fire Administration Building 25855 John Snook Drive, Orange Beach, AL 36561 located

behind City Hall. For additional information on the Sea Tow Foundation and to locate a Life Jacket Loaner Station near you, please visit boatingsafety.com.

The Orange Beach Fire & Rescue Department (OBFR) is dedicated to providing essential emergency response, prevention, and education services to the Orange Beach community with pride, honor, and integrity. To learn more, please visit orangebeachal.gov.