OBGC Christmas Carols at the Orange Beach Museum Dec. 17

The Orange Beach Garden Club will present Christmas Carols at the Museum at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Orange Beach History Museum. Celebrate the spirit of Christmas and gather with family and friends to sing along to timeless melodies performed by the Expect Excellence Music Program. Stroll through the Orange Beach History Museum adorned with time-period holiday décor, evoking the charm of Christmases past. Enjoy complimentary holiday cookies and hot apple cider while taking in the joy of the season. The museum is located at 2580 John Snook Dr.