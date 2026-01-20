OBGC Game day/salad luncheon Feb. 11 at Event Center

The Orange Beach Garden Club will host its 38th Annual Game Day and Salad Luncheon on Wednesday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. This year’s theme is “Red, White & Bloom” celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The event is open to the public, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m. Tickets are priced at $35 and can be purchased at The Emporium Gift Shop in the Orange Beach Rouse’s Shopping Center on the Beach Road, as well as at the Orange Beach Public Library at 26267 Canal Road.

Attendees will enjoy a day filled with games and the club’s renowned unlimited salad lunch and desserts. The event will also feature door and raffle prizes donated by local businesses. Proceeds benefit various community services, including the Orange Beach police and fire departments and local schools, Orange Beach High School scholarships, Backcountry Trail gardens, the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and beautification programs.