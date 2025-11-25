OBHS cheerleaders repeat as Alabama Class 4A Champions

For the second consecutive year, the Orange Beach High School cheerleaders earned the Alabama 4A State Game Day Cheerleading 4A Championship. The squad was welcomed back to school by their peers and teachers during an assembly at the school’s new competition gymnasium, where they were honored for the irhard work. State Senator Chris Elliott and State Representative Frances Holk-Jones presented the team with a proclamation from the Alabama legislature honoring their achievement.

“I don’t think I will ever get over saying that we are state champions,’’ said coach Kayley Hoyle to the assembled students, parents and city and school board officials. “This isn’t just a trophy, it is a tribute to our dedication, hard work and our steadfast spirit as a team. We had some really hard practices and countless hours spent perfecting our routines, but these girls always lifted each other up during the tough times.’’

Team members included Blakely Bullock, Sadie Bullock, Kendall Courtney, Kamryn Curtis, Khloe Doffee, Haley Elliott, Emma Greene, Mary Griffin, Charlotte Herring, Camryn Johnson, Virginia law, Kyleigh lemaster, Vivian Mason, Carleigh Rae McIntyre, Kenleigh Mosley, Kennedy Neyhart, Ella Pearson, Kylee Pickering, Riley Rapp, Piper Rust, Nadia Merker Timmermans, Camryn Waldrop, Wren Wilkins and Kate Woerner. Shelly Webb and Hoyle were the team coaches.