OBHS earns 4A State Cheerleading Championship

Orange Beach recently celebrated its Class 4A high school cheerleading state champions during a welcome home assembly on campus, where State Senator Chris Elliott presented the team with a proclamation from the Alabama legislature honoring their achievement.

“I don’t think I will ever get over saying that we are state champions,’’ said coach Kayley Hoyle to the assembled students, parents and city and school board officials.

“This isn’t just a trophy, it is a tribute to our dedication, hard work and our steadfast spirit as a team,’’ coach Hoyle added. “We had some really hard practices and countless hours spent perfecting our routines, but these girls always lifted each other up during the tough times.

“Each cheer. Each stunt, and every single smile we shared was a building block leading us to these triumphant moments in winning our regional competition and winning it all at state.’’

Team members include seniors Alex Davis, Aulee Engebos, Rivers Webb and Hallie Zimmerman; juniors Kamryn Curtis, Emma Greene and Camryn Johnson; sophomores Virginia Law, Haley Elliott, Nadia Merker Timmermans, Kyleigh Lemaster, Mary Elliott Griffin, Carleigh Rae McIntyre, Riley Rapp, Camryn Waldrop, Wren Wilkins, Kate Woerner and Kylee Pickering; and freshmen Piper Rust, Sadie Bullock, Kenleigh Mosley, Kendall Courtney, Paylen DeVoursney and Kennedy Neyhart.

Coach Kayley Hoyle, A Bayside Academy grad, led the team to the title in her first year at the school. Her assistant coaches are Kaylee Wilkes and Lindsey Hanes.

The competition at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham featured 28 teams that earned qualifying scores at super-regional competitions. OBHS claimed the Varsity Game Day division. Gulf Shores, Baldwin County, Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Robertsdale also represented Baldwin County in Birmingham, with Robertsdale’s coed squad taking 2nd in that division.