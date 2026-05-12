OBHS girls soccer team earns slot in state semis

Orange Beach High School lost 2-1 to eventual champion St. Luke’s in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A soccer state championship at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. Gabriella Aufmuth scored the Makos’ lone goal to spur a second half comeback that included 15 Makos shots on goal. Orange Beach and St. Luke’s were the two top ranked 5A team in the state and split in their two regular season matches.

Orange Beach, coached by Coach Chris Leonardi and making its first final appearance, advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 win against St. James in the Elite Eight.

The Makos finished the season 18-4-1.

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