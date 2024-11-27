OBHS is A Plus College Ready
Orange Beach High School has been named a 2024 A+ College Ready School of Distinction for achieving or surpassing their goals for two consecutive years, as well as for their exceptional academic performance and dedication to the objectives of the program.
Principal Chris Shaw was presented with a resolution by Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Mackey, and State School Board Member, Jackie Zeigler in recognition of this achievement.