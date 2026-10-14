OBHS juniors launch Tees to Tugs fundraiser

Orange Beach High School juniors Brylee Thompson and Lyllian Williams (above) have launched Tees to Tugs, a community service project that turns donated T-shirts into handmade tug toys for local rescue dogs.

The idea grew from the students’ experience earlier this year when they were chosen as Orange Beach High School’s HOBY Ambassadors and attended the Alabama Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Seminar at Troy University.

HOBY is a nonprofit youth leadership organization that encourages high school students to develop their leadership skills, serve others and take an active role in their communities.

After returning home, Thompson and Williams wanted to put that spirit of service into action in their own community. They created Tees to Tugs as a simple, hands-on way for people of all ages to get involved while also helping local animal rescues.

“We came home from HOBY wanting to do something that would actually make a difference in our community,” Thompson said.

“I love that anyone can be a part of this project,” Williams said. “Something as simple as donating an old T-shirt or spending a few minutes making a toy can make a dog’s day a little bit better.”

Old T-shirts can be donated in advance to collection boxes located at Orange Beach Public Library and Expect Excellence, or at scheduled collection events, where people can stop by and help make a tug toy.

All handmade tug toys will be donated to Angie’s Dog House, a nonprofit animal rescue located in Foley. Tees to Tugs will continue throughout the school year, with additional events.