OBHS softball team aims for 3rd straight state title

The two-time defending state champion Orange Beach Lady Makos softball team is heading back to Oxford, this time for the 4A AHSAA State Softball Tournament on May 19-20. The locals punched their ticket by finishing second in the regional championship at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex on May 12 by beating Satsuma 11-1. Orange Beach defeated Dale County 19-3, defeated Satsuma 10-0, and lost to Houston Academy 1-0 in earlier Regional games.

OBHS coach Shane Alexander will try to lead the Makos to their third straight title in the double-elimination bracket. The Makso will play three games during first-day competition beginning with a May 19 10:45 p.m. clash with White Plains. Curry, Prattville Christian, Northside, Brooks, Chereokee County and Housston Academy are also vying for the title. The championship game is May 20 at 5 p.m.

The top two teams from each classification in each of the four regionals advanced to the state tournament. Orange Beach won Class 2A state titles in 2021 and 2022. This year the are competing in Class 4A. Go Makos!