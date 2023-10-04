OBHS softball’s Wilson will sign with Auburn

Congratulations to Orange Beach High School junior softball player Daigle Wilson on her recent commitment to Auburn.

A major reason the Makos have won state championships in all three years the school has existed, Wilson led OBHS in runs (79), hits (72) and and stolen bases (65) while batting .434 as a sophomore. She has been the starting shortstop for OBHS since she was an eighth-grader and is also a demon on the base paths (152 steals in 157 attempts).

A two time first team all-state selection, she has a career batting average of .442 and has hit 13 dingers. Extra Inning Softball lists her among the country’s top 10 infielders and the 21st best prospect in her class.

Wilson walked and scored in front of Ava Hoda’s homer to give OBHS the 2021 state championship and delivered the game winning rbi in the 2022 title game. She won the Defensive Award and scored seven runs in four state tourney games for last season’s 46-10-1 state champion Makos. She helped her travel team, the Birmingham Bolts, win two national championships.

Auburn’s 43-19 record in 2023 earned the Tigers a slot in the NCAA Tourney.

“I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for always supporting me,’’ she posted after signing. “I would like to give God all the glory. It is only through Him that this is possible!”