OBPD canine officers advance to National finals set for Foley

Officer Giles and K9 Sadie and Officer Hobbs and K9 Magnum, representing the Orange Beach Police Dept., returned from competing against 48 other K9 handlers from across Florida, Alabama and Georgia at the recent USPCA Regionals in South Florida, and they came home with a cruiser full of awards.

– Officer Giles and Officer Hobbs won the Narcotics for teams; Sadie and Officer Giles placed first in cars with 100 out of a possible 100 points and first in rooms with 100 out of a possible 100 points and first overall with 200 out of 200 possible points.

Magnum and Officer Hobbs placed number 3 in rooms and number 4 overall; Officer Hobbs and Magnum in rooms scored 99.67 out off 100 and on cars 99.17 out of 100. The OBPD team score was 398.84 out of 400. Officer Giles and K9 Sadie will be going to Nationals hosted by the Foley Police Department Dept. 24-29. Events and competitions will be held at Graham Creek Nature Preserve and the Foley Sports Tourism Complex.