OBPD Chief Honored

Orange Beach Police Dept. Chief Steve Brown was recently honored by the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve as a Patriotic Employer. Chief Brown was recognized for “contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.” Alabama ESGR District 1 Chair Col. Paul Worthey, U.S. Army (Ret.) and ESGR Awards Coordinator Robert Barrow, Ph.D., presented the recognition to Chief Brown. Chief was nominated for the award by a reservist in the Orange Beach Police Department. City officials and staff were also on hand for the award presentation.