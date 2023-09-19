OBPD coffee with a cop Oct. 4 at Cumberland Farms

The public is invited to join Orange Beach Police Department for Coffee with a Cop at Cumberland Farms, 23679 Canal Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4. The OBPD Coffee with a Cop event will be held in conjunction with National Coffee with a Cop Day, which brings men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect over a cup of joe on the first Wednesday in October to discuss issues and learn more about each other.