OBPD Drug Take Back Day Oct. 26 at Waterfront Park

The Orange Beach Police Dept. will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park, as part of the annual Community Cookout.

It’s an opportunity for the public to dispose of unused prescription drugs. The Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential misuse of medications. Anyone disposing of prescriptions is asked to remove any labels on the pill bottles and place them in the police department’s onsite drop box.