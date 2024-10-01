OBPD golf cart re-inspections begin in Bear Point on Oct. 19

The Orange Beach Police Dept. will conduct golf cart re-inspections and permit registrations in neighborhoods beginning in October. Required golf cart equipment and information to be re-inspected by officers include: Driver’s License; Liability insurance; Head Lights (No higher than 36”); Rear View Mirror; Brake Lights; Operable Brakes; Turn Signals (Front and Rear); Windshield. If one of the requirements is not met, the cart will fail re-inspection and the permit will be not renewed until all requirements are met. Every golf cart owner must present a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and have all of the needed equipment.

If all items pass re-inspection, an expected fee of $100 will be collected on site (cash, check or credit card), which will be good for four years. Two renewal decals (2025-28) will be issued to the golf cart owner and affixed to the existing permit decals.

Neighborhood inspections will be held on most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except when noted otherwise) from Oct. 12 at the Orange Beach City Hall front parking through Jan. 11. Oct. 19’s inspection is at Bear Point Civic Association Center, 5681 Bay La Launch Ave. On