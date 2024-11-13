OBPD golf cart re-inspections by neighborhood

The Orange Beach Police Dept. will continue to conduct golf cart re-inspections and permit registrations in its neighborhoods on most Saturdays. Required golf cart equipment and info to be re-inspected include: Driver’s License; Liability insurance; Head Lights (No higher than 36”); Rear View Mirror; Brake Lights; Operable Brakes; Turn Signals (Front and Rear); Windshield. A fee of $100 will be collected on site (cash, check or credit card), which will be good for four years. Two renewal decals (2025-28) will be issued to the golf cart owner and affixed to the existing permit decals.

Neighborhood inspections will be held on most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except when noted otherwise) through Jan. 11. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. For more info, contact Sgt. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805 or jbrown@orangebeachal.gov. Inspections dates include Nov. 9: Terry Cove pool parking lot, 26241 Terry Cove Dr.; Nov. 16: Cypress Village Townhomes pool parking lot, 23833 Cypress Manor; Dec. 7 (10 a.m.-noon), Windward Lakes clubhouse parking lot on Loop Rd.; Dec. 7: (1-3 p.m.) Lauder Place pool parking lot; Dec. 14: (10 a.m. til noon) O.B. Golf Center parking lot.