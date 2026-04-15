OBPD has new look for cruisers

The Orange Beach Police Dept. vehicles will have a new look going forward, as the city announced newly redesigned patrol vehicle graphics this beginning this month. The updated design reflects the unique character of the city while maintaining the professionalism and visibility citizens expect from the OBPD.

As the police department continues to serve Orange Beach, you’ll begin to see this new design on the fleet. The previous design will be gradually phased out as new vehicles are purchased and placed into service. The fresh look represents the department’s ongoing commitment to safety, service, and community engagement.

OBPD’s mission statement has remained steadfast: “Build positive relationships through community engagement with a human-focused approach to law enforcement.’’