OBPD seeks participants for Citizens Police Academy

The Orange Beach Police Department is seeking participants for its 2019 Citizens’ Police Academy. The Academy will be held from September 3 to October 15. Classes are free and will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Applications must be turned in by Friday, August 23.

The academy is designed to provide the Orange Beach community with an overview of the department’s operations and the increase level of understanding and cooperation between the community and officers.

Topics to be presented to include the following: Patrol Operations; Narcotics; Investigations; K9/Crisis Negotiations; Police Records/Dispatch; Officer Training Program; Traffic / DUI Enforcement; School Resource Officer Program; Marine Division

Intelligence Division.

Classes will be held at the Orange Beach Police Department, 4480 Orange Beach Blvd. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and a background check will be completed on applicants prior to acceptance. Applications are available at the Orange Beach Police Department front desk or by contacting Cpl. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805.

The Mission of the Orange Beach Police Department is to serve and protect paradise with unparalleled integrity, professionalism and respect for the entire Orange Beach Community.

Sample Of Questions From 2018 Citizens’ Police Academy

Question: What are the qualifications to become a magistrate?

Answer: Must be U.S. Citizen; Must reside in State of Alabama; Must NOT be convicted of treason, embezzlement of public funds, larceny, and bribery; Must be sworn under oath to take office; Must be neutral and detached from Law Enforcement.

Question: How many law enforcement agencies work on the water in Orange Beach?

Answer: There are a total of 5 law enforcement agencies that work the area around Orange Beach. Basically, it’s the same as the streets of Orange Beach. All federal, state, and county law enforcement agencies can perform their duties in and around Orange Beach.

Question: What are the majority of the tickets written to boaters in Orange Beach?

Answer: Alabama Marine Resources most popular ticket involves illegally possessing fish. By far, the majority of OBPD Marine Unit tickets are “Failure to Obey Restrictive Signs or Buoys”. This state law includes all No Wake, No Motor, and Restricted Access areas. Careless Operation would probably come it second. We also write several tickets for improper/no navigational lights, expired/improper registration, and failure to obtain Alabama Vessel Endorsement on the Alabama driver’s license.

Question: Why when there is one or two officers do they block the entire lane?

Answer: Officers are responsible for the safety of the car they pulled over as well as their own safety. By blocking the lane and turning the front wheels left, it provides safety to that officer if their patrol unit is struck, it will not collide with the officer or stopped vehicle. Also is useful in slowing other vehicles down while the officer is on a traffic stop.

Question: Where do the K-9 dogs that work for Orange Beach come from?

Answer: Two of our dogs came from inside the United States, and our two new canines came from Europe.